Wilmington Police said they have arrested 52-year old Anthony Staples in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on April 28, 2022, in the area of 5th and North Dupont streets following a traffic crash.
Officers were called to the intersection just after 5:15 p.m. that day for a reported car accident.
Police said a fight had broken out following the crash, and 38-year old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez was stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives identified Staples as a suspect and he was indicted on June 21st on a charge of second degree murder.
He was arrested on June 27th and is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $160,000 cash-only bail.