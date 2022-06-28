Anthony Staples

Wilmington Police said they have arrested 52-year old Anthony Staples in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on April 28, 2022, in the area of 5th and North Dupont streets following a traffic crash.

Officers were called to the intersection just after 5:15 p.m. that day for a reported car accident.

Police said a fight had broken out following the crash, and 38-year old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez was stabbed.  He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives identified Staples as a suspect and he was indicted on June 21st on a charge of second degree murder.

He was arrested on June 27th and is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $160,000 cash-only bail.

