Police have arrested and charged 34-year old James Hinson of Wilmington with two counts of rape, and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with an incident at a Dover motel around 1 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023.
According to Dover Police, an 18-year old female from Magnolia reported that the suspect had inappropriately touched a 12-year old girl at the Days Inn on Route 13.
Police determined the child had been sexually assaulted twice in a motel room.
Officers tracked down Hinson nearby and took him into custody without incident.
Police say they allegedly found Hinson with cocaine and marijuana.
He's being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $136,250 cash bail on the following charges:
- -Rape Second Degree (2x)
- -Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- -Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- -Possession of Cocaine in a Tier 1 Quantity
- -Offensive Touching
- -Criminal Impersonation
- -Possession of Drug Paraphernalia