Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino.
Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
Washington was eventually taken into custody and is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $104,100 cash bail.
Police say they recovered fentanyl/heroin, a 9mm handgun, and more than $2,000 cash.
Following is a list of charges facing Washington:
-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
-Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (2x)
-Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
-Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity
-Resisting Arrest with force or violence
-Drug Paraphernalia