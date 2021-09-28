A Wilmington man is in prison on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the beating death of another man Friday night at the Mansion Park Townhouses.
James Jones, 58, was arrested Monday night leaving his residence where New Castle County Police were conducting surveillance.
He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11 and is being held on $300,000 bail.
James is accused of assaulting Anthony Lyons, who suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Lyons, 58, died Saturday evening from his injuries.
Police did not disclose a possible motive for the crime.