A Wilmington man is in prison after Delaware state troopers arrested him at a convenience store while he allegedly carried a stolen gun.
A clerk at the Wawa at 697 Naamans Road called 911 when she saw Zaire Dollard spilling coffee and knocking merchandise over as he walked through the store, police said.
Concerned for Dollard's safety, the clerk became worried about her own well-being when Dollard walked behind the deli counter and the clerk saw what looked like a gun sticking out of Dollard's pocket.
Troopers arrived on-scene and told Dollard not to touch the gun, but for a while, he kept moving his hand toward it.
Eventually, Dollard complied with the troopers' commands and was taken into custody, and police learned the 45-caliber pistol he was carrying was reported stolen in May of last year.
Dollard, who's prohibited from having a gun, had two outstanding warrants, and was booked into the Howard Young Prison