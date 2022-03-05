A Wilmington man was arrested on drug charges Friday, but he landed behind bars for a different reason.
They'd been looking for 31-year-old Rickey Cromer, Junior for two years after he violated probation, and Friday, following a 2-month investigation, they not only found him, but also discovered nearly 1200 bags of heroin, almost 2 grams of crack and more than $1100.00 officers think is drug proceeds, Delaware State Police said.
Had he not violated probation, police said Cromer would have been charged with 3 felony drug counts and released on his own recognizance.