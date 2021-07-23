A Wilmington man was charged with robbing a chain pizza restaurant in Brandywine Hundred on Wednesday, Delaware State Police announced Friday.
According to authorities, Ralph E. Pierson robbed the Little Caesars Pizza at 2500 Foulk Road around 2:25 p.m. on July 21, 2021. He allegedly displayed a handgun and gave an employee at the counter a note demanding cash.
He fled after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Pierson was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by New Castle County Police during a traffic stop on July 22, 2021, Delaware State Police said. A search of his vehicle during the stop led police to discover a stolen handgun used in the robbery, according to authorities.
Pierson was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $45,000 cash bond.