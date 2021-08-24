A 26-year-old Wilmington man has been charged in connection to a shoplifting-turned-robbery at a home improvement store earlier this month.
According to Delaware State Police, Kevin Burton attempted to steal a drill set by removing it from its packaging and trying to leave the Home Depot at 3616 Miller Road without paying around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
When confronted by a 29-year-old employee, Burton showed the victim a handgun before fleeing on foot toward the rear of the building, authorities said.
Burton was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by Wilmington Police on August 23rd. He was transported to Delaware State Police, charged with first-degree robbery, and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $60,000 cash bond.