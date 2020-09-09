A 23-year-old Wilmington man was charged in connection to multiple robberies and assaults that occurred Tuesday, according to Delaware State Police.
Authorities said Dana Grayson started at the Shell Gas Station at 2410 Pulaski Highway in Glasgow around 3:05 a.m. on September 8, 2020, where he displayed a note demanding cash and implied he was armed.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled, next appearing at the Snack and Tobacco Bizarre at 2445 Pulaski Highway, also in Glasgow, around 5:30 p.m., police said, where he again displayed a note and was observed with a gun in his waistband, police said. The victim refused and Grayson fled empty-handed, police said.
He was eventually located at the Glasgow Motel wearing the same clothing he'd worn during the robberies, police said, and ultimately connected to two additional burglaries, at nearby businesses during the early morning hours.
Grayson was charged with two counts felony first-degree robbery, felony first-degree attempted robbery, three counts felony wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, two counts third-degree attempted burglary, and two counts criminal mischief. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $68,200 secured bond.