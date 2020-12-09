A Wilmington man was charged with felony assault and his fourth DUI after he stopped his vehicle in the middle of I-95 and fought with a Delaware State Police trooper while in custody, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, troopers responding to reports of a disabled vehicle on I-95 near Daniel S. Frawley Stadium around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, found the vehicle not disabled, but its operator, 57-year-old Kendall Brown, intoxicated.
While in custody, police said Brown became combative and fought with a trooper, ho suffered a laceration to the wrist. Both the officer and Brown were treated and released at an area hospital.
Brown was charged with the felonies second-degree assault, breach of conditions of bond commitment, and DUI-4th offense, and additionally a number of traffic violations. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $9,500 cash bond.