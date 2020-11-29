A Wilmington man is out on bail, charged with threatening two people with a knife at a gas station.
Marvin Hair was drunk when he and the victims argued as they rode along Philadelphia Pike in a car around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, November 29, 2020, and the victims decided to pull into Speedy Gas to try to calm Hair down, Delaware State Police said.
Hair jumped into the driver's seat and demanded the car keys, and when the victims refused, Hair pulled a knife.
One of the victims was able to take the knife away, and when troopers arrived, Hair was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated menacing.