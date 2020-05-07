An 18-year-old Wilmington man has been charged with a pair of Dover-area robberies, Delaware State Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, Marquis Walker took an undisclosed amount of cash from two female victims after arranging the sale of items with them, and then fleeing with their cash during the transactions.
Authorities said at a meeting in the parking lot of the Mifflin Meadows Apartments around 4:50 p.m. on May 4, 2020, Walker blocked the victim's path of travel while making threatening movements toward his waistband as if he were armed with a gun during a transaction to sell a gaming console. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
During another incident two days prior, an 18-year-old woman arranged to purchase a cellphone from Walker in the same parking lot and, after turning over the cash, he fled without providing the item, police said.
Walker was identified as the suspect and troopers said they made contact with his relatives at their residence in the Mifflin Meadows Apartments on May 5 and took Walker into custody after he initially provided police with a false name.
He was charged with seoncd-degree robbery, terroristic threatening, theft, an criminal impersonation. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $7,000 secured bond.