A Wilmington man faces a DUI count and a laundry list of other charges after he allegedly attacked human state troopers and a police dog during a traffic stop.
47-year-old Jamal Wing got out of his car without being told to do so after parking in a lot at Philadelphia Pike and Rolling Road early Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers told Wing to go back to the car, but he wouldn't, and when the cops tried to take him into custody, he got violent, even biting a police dog several times before he was subdued.
The cops smelled alcohol on Wing's breath and detected other signs that he was under the influence, and police say Wing assaulted a trooper after he was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the fight.
Wing was eventually booked into the Howard Young Prison on charges including assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in addition to driving under the influence.