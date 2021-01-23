A Wilmington man is cooling his heels in prison after he allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted an employee there.
Friday night, 27-year-old Lionel Lewis stole and damaged merchandise at the Royal Farms and attacked a woman who works there, Delaware State Police said.
Lewis then fled the scene, but troopers caught up with him behind the Super G in the Crossroads Plaza.
After a struggle, the cops took Lewis into custody and found he had 3 outstanding violation of probation warrants, and that he was carrying prescription pills.
Lewis is being held at the Howard Young Prison on charges including robbery, assault, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.