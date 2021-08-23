A 27-year-old Wilmington man was charged with wielding a knife while unsuccessfully attempting to rob a convenience store in Bear, then robbing an Ogletown gas station, before dropping most of his ill-gotten gains when he ran into an armed bystander, Delaware State Police said Monday.
According to authorities, Frank Torres first entered the 7-Eleven at 1700 Pulaski Highway around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, and demanded cash from an employee working the register, but ultimately left emptyhanded when the employee refused to turn over money.
Torres then entered the Shell at 1148 Christiana Road around 12:50 a.m. that same morning, this time successfully holding up the employee at the register at knifepoint, authorities said. As he attempted to flee on foot through the parking lot, police said a Good Samaritan who witnessed the robbery attempted to hold Torres at gunpoint, causing him to drop some of the cash, though he was still able to make it back to his vehicle and flee.
Witnesses at both incidents described the suspect fleeing in a blue sedan, which police said they later located around 2:15 p.m. and managed to stop following a pursuit.
Torres was taken into custody along I-95 in the area of Churchmans Road, and was charged with the felonies first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, two counts possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and two counts wearing a disguise during commission of a felony. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $252,000 cash bond.