A Wilmington man is charged with breaking into a New Castle-area Wawa and taking about 1400 dollars' worth of merchandise.
49-year-old Willis Roundtree of fored his way into the Wawa at 4000 North DuPont Highway early Saturday morning and stole the items before taking off on foot, Delaware State Police said.
A trooper confronted Roundtree near Briarcliff and Bizarre Drives and found found the stolen stuff on him, along with some heroin.
Roundtree was arraigned at Troop 2 on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance.
He was then released on a secured bond.