A 19-year-old Wilmington man was charged in connection to two Claymont carjackings in the previous two months, Delaware State Police announced Friday.
According to authorities, Jamir Leggett took a 2013 Acura MDX from a 52-year-old man fueling his vehicle at the Exxon at 3700 Philadelphia Pike on September 7, 2021, and a 2020 grey Hyundai Sonata from a 73-year-old man in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 3609 Philadelphia Pike on October 2, 2021.
In the first incident, police said Leggett and a second unknown suspect approached the victim while he was seated in his vehicle with the door cracked and took the vehicle at gunpoint.
In the second incident, police said Leggett and to other unknown suspects physically assaulted the victim when the victim refused to turn over his car keys.
After determining Leggett was one of the suspects, police said they took him into custody after locating him in the Claymont area on October 21, 2021, and charged him with the felonies two counts first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree assault, two counts second-degree conspiracy, and theft $1,500 or greater, and an additional non-felony count of third-degree assault. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional institution in lieu of $160,000 cash bond.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the remaining unidentified suspects are urged to contact Delaware State Police Det. Ryan Kirchenbauer at 302.365.8525 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.