A 72-year-old Wilmington man is behind bars, charged with threatening a stranger with a gun in a shopping center parking lot.
Robert Lewis and another man began arguing in the parking lot of the Branmar Plaza Shopping Center Saturday morning, and during the disagreement, Lewis went to his car, got a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and pointed it at the other man, Delaware State Police said.
A trooper found the gun on Lewis and he was charged with felony aggravated menacing.
Lewis was booked into the Howard Young Prison.