Wilmington Police say they've made an arrest for a shooting that happened after a road rage incident.
Rondel Jones, 21, was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 21 and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering and other counts.
Police say a 47-year-old woman was shot on Aug. 15 at 2:46 p.m. in the 2900 block of Lancaster Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police believe the shooting happened after a road rage incident involving off-road vehicles.
Jones was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $142,000 cash-only bail.