A 54-year-old Wilmington man was charged with robbing a bank on Tuesday, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, Brian E. Adam entered the Bank of America location at 5215 Concord Pike around 10:55 a.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money.
After failing to obtain money from the teller and fleeing on foot, he entered the M&T Bank at 5107 Concord Pike around 11 a.m. and passed a note to a teller there, making the same demands He received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.
Authorities said they identified Adam and located him walking in Wilmington, where he was arrested and charged with the felonies second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree robbery, and two counts wearing a disguise during commission of a felony. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $20,000 cash bond.