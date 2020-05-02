A Wilmington man is facing his 3rd DUI charge after he allegedly crashed his car into a Millsboro house.
When troopers arrived on-scene at East Wind Drive in Millsboro around 8:15 Friday night, they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on 54-year-old John Ruello's breath, Delaware State Police said.
Police say Ruello's car crossed the center line on Long Neck Road, ran off the road, over an embankment and hit the house's deck, collapsing it and damaging a car parked in the driveway.
Ruello, who was treated at Beebe Hospital for a cut to his head, was charged with his 3rd DUI and failure to stay in his lane.