fatal_crash.jpg

A multi-vehicle crash in Cecil County has claimed the life of a Wilmington man.

Maryland State Police said 25-year-old Myles Watson crashed into a tractor- trailer early Monday as the truck was entering southbound Elkton Road from Performance Drive. The car first went under the tractor-trailer, then it struck an unoccupied pick-up truck in a parking lot.

Watson died in a hospital. His passenger, a 25-year-old woman, also needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

Local roads were detoured for more than four hours due to the crash, which is still under investigation.

Mark is a veteran broadcast-journalist in Delaware.  Mark, a Claymont native, is a former President of the Delaware Press Association and      Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Association. 