A multi-vehicle crash in Cecil County has claimed the life of a Wilmington man.
Maryland State Police said 25-year-old Myles Watson crashed into a tractor- trailer early Monday as the truck was entering southbound Elkton Road from Performance Drive. The car first went under the tractor-trailer, then it struck an unoccupied pick-up truck in a parking lot.
Watson died in a hospital. His passenger, a 25-year-old woman, also needed hospital treatment for her injuries.
Local roads were detoured for more than four hours due to the crash, which is still under investigation.