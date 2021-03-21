A Wilmington man was charged with DUI and gun possession after he was pulled over in Claymont.
Martwain Johnston was speeding along northbound Philadelphia Pike near Cauffiel Parkway early Sunday morning, and a trooper pulled him over, Delaware State Police said.
The trooper smelled alcohol and determined that Johnston was under the influence.
A search of his car turned up a loaded nine-millimeter handgun, and Johnston was released on bail, charged with offenses including carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a firearm while under the influence, in addition to the DUI count.