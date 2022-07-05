A 25-year-old Wilmington man received 38 years in prison for arranging the sell a victim diabetic test strip kits, then murdering him when he showed up to the site of the sale.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Seth Kinderman was convicted of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and first-degree attempted robbery in the shooting death of Jakeith Latham, 34, of Clayton, New Jersey, in the 1000 block of Linda Road in the Darley Woods community on December 20, 2016.
Authorities said after Kinderman killed Latham, he drove the victim's vehicle to a nearby neighborhood, dumped the body, and attempted to set the vehicle on fire. The case went cold for two years, but after New Castle County Police obtained genetic evidence through a genealogy testing service, Kinderman was arrested and charged on December 5, 2018.
“This was fantastic work by our partners at New Castle County PD,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Cold cases — particularly cases that have gone cold for years — are difficult to crack. We are here today because of the tenacity and ingenuity of New Castle County PD, whose use of this new technology is a testament to modern policing. Their work has brought closure to this case; our thoughts now are with the victim’s family, whom I hope find peace.”