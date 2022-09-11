A Wilmington man will spend the next 5 years in federal prison after his sentencing on drug trafficking and gun possession counts.
26-year-old Akil Johson was sentenced Wednesday, Delaware US Attorney David Weiss' office announced.
Wilmington police got a search warrant for Johnson's house after members of the department's Safe Streets Task Force saw him selling drugs outside the property.
The search turned up a laundry list of items including cocaine, a fetanyl-tramadol mixture, marijuana, suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, a pair of loaded handguns and a loaded extended-capacity magazine.