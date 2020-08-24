A 41-year-old Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison after a search of his apartment led to the recovery of a gun and more than 1,100 bags of heroin in June 2019, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday.
Police raided Kennan Gibson's apartment and said they found the heroin along marijuana and methamphetamine. Officials said Gibson was hiding in the bathroom with a handgun under the sink and his phone in the bathtub, on which police said they recovered incriminating texts referencing the sale of drugs.
He was found guilty in under three hours on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.