A Wilmington man is heading to prison for the rest of his life for his role in a June 2016 murder-for-hire plot.
According to the Delaware department of Justice, Brian Wilson, also known as Fudayl Wakim was convicted in January for arranging the murder of Allen Cannon, 36, of Wilmington--who was gunned down on June 26, 2016, at 10:07 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street--for $10,000, along with co-defendants Eric Ray the the late Robert Teat III, also known as Bobby Dimes.
Wilson was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy, and first-degree criminal solicitation on the back of witness testimony, cell phone evidence, and collaboration with an FBI task force.
He was already serving a 21-year sentence for drug trafficking when charged with the murder. Officials also said Wilson will not be eligible for parole.