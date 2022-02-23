A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution while in illegal possession of five handguns, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
According to officials, 29-year-old Joseph Thomas was arrested on April 30, 2020, by state and federal authorities A search of his residence, a storage unit he owner, and his care detailing business--T.L.K. Auto Spa--revealed $86,000 in cash in a safe, a fentanyl pill operation, instructions for making fake prescription pills using fentanyl, a commercial pill press, five guns, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns had been reported stolen, and other had an obliterated serial number.
“Selling deadly fentanyl in pill form designed to mimic the appearance of the legitimate prescription drug oxycodone endangers lives. The illegal possession of firearms and ammunition endangers lives," said David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. "My office will seek significant prison sentences for those who engage in this activity and thereby threaten the safety of our community.”
Thomas was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison.