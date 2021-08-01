A Wilmington man is behind bars in Sussex County after an alleged road rage incident in Lewes.
John Gillen followed another man's car into the parking lot of the Home Depot on Coastal Highway Friday morning and confronted the other driver, screaming at him and throwing a lock at his car, Delaware State Police said.
When troopers arrived, they determined Gillen, who has 2 DUI convictions on his record, was under the influence, and a search of his car turned up a makeshift knife and a hatchet.
Gillen, who's prohibited from owning deadly weapons, is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges including DUI, weapons possession and following another car too closely.