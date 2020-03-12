A 26-year-old Wilmington man was charged with dealing heroin and fentanyl Wednesday, Delaware State Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities,police received information in February 2020 that Jacob J. Santiago, actively on probation, had been conducting drug dealing and identified a white Jeep Cherokee with Ohio tags as a vehicle used in the course of those actions.
While being assisted by Delaware Probation and Parole officers, members of the Governor's Task Force said they spotted the vehicle along Lincoln Street in Wilmington engaged in drug dealing, and stopped the Cherokee in the area of Lancaster and Greenhill avenues.
Police said Santiago was taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle turned up 45 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl. $660 in suspected drug proceeds was also recovered.
Santiago was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-Tier III quantity and possession of a controlled substance-Tier III quantity. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $100,000 cash bond.