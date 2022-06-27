A Wilmington man pled guilty to hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife, according to federal officials.
The US DOJ said 47-year-old Javier A. Rodriguez pled guilty to one count of engaging in interstate murder-for-hire.
Rodriguez offered an FBI source in February 2022 $10,000 to kill his wife, which was split between a $5,000 down payment, and then an additional $5,000 after she was killed.
The DOJ said Rodriguez told the source "I got to eliminate this B***, dog."
Rodriguez was arrested on March 25, 2022.
Rodriguez faces a possible 10-year federal prison term when he's sentenced on October 25.
US Attorney David Weiss said in a statement, "The FBI partnered with the Wilmington Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to prevent the murder of an innocent woman, while also ensuring that sufficient evidence was gathered to successfully prosecute this dangerous defendant. Soliciting another person to have a former spouse killed is a particularly heinous crime."