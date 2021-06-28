A Wilmington man is heading to federal prison on heroin smuggling charges.
Jose Mateo-Nina, 33, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Delaware to charges of possession with intent to distribute and was sentenced to more than three years behind bars Monday, June 28, 2021.
“You helped to import a lot of heroin—which is a deadly drug," said Judge Maryellen Noreika at sentencing.
In May of 2020, federal prosecutors said Mateo-Nina was in possession of a wheelchair sent from Mexico that had more than 600 grams of heroin hidden in its tires.
“During the pandemic, law enforcement officers have seized increasing quantities of illegal drugs transported via the U.S. Postal Service. My office will continue to work with HSI, CBP and other state and federal investigative agencies to disrupt drug trafficking and hold those involved responsible for their actions," said U.S. Attorney David Weiss in a prepared statement.
“Homeland Security Investigations is fully committed to disrupting and dismantling networks engaged in the trafficking of illicit drugs.” said Brian L. Jones, Resident Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations Delaware, in a written statement.