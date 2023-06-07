A Wilmington man was sentenced to over 7 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that led to a death.
31-year-old Stefano Saienni was convicted after selling counterfeit oxycodone pills, which included fentanyl, which led to the death of William Ebert, IV in May of 2022 in the Bear area.
Prosecutors said they found text messages that Saienni described the drugs as "fire", knowing there was fentanyl laced in the pills.
U.S. Attorney David Weiss wrote about the sentencing.
“Illicit drug overdoses continue to destroy families and ravage our communities. Investigating and prosecuting those who sell fentanyl and counterfeit pills is paramount to my office and our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners. We will seek justice against those who profit from illegally selling fentanyl. As importantly, if customers die from using their product, drug dealers will face the prospect of significant prison sentences.”