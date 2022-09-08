A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for a revenge murder.
Elgin Wilson, 20, pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Shirley Coleman in Wilmington.
Investigators say Wilson targeted Coleman to retaliate against her son, Antonio Russell, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019 for the murder of Wilson’s brother, Jamiere Harris.
“This case is a tragic reminder of the all-too-common vicious cycle of violence begetting violence,” said Attorney General Kathleen Jennings. “Two lives were taken, including an innocent mother of five, to say nothing of the countless others – friends, family, neighbors – who have been traumatized by these killings. This violence is as senseless as it is heartbreaking, and we will not tolerate it. I am grateful to the prosecutors and the Wilmington police who worked diligently to bring this killer to justice, and am holding the victim’s family in my heart.”