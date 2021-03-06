A Wilmington man is charged with drug and gun counts after he was questioned by a Delaware state trooper Thursday.
The trooper was patrolling Bonsall Park on Silverside Road around 11:30 p.m. when he saw Anthony Hardman's car parked in the lot, Delaware State Police said.
Since the park is closed at night, the trooper questioned Hardman, there was an odor of marijuana coming from the car, and determining there was probable cause, the trooper searched the car and found a loaded handgun, along with pot and drug paraphernalia.
Hardman was released on bail on charges of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.