Police are looking for a Wilmington man in connection with an alleged strangulation in Newark.
A woman called last Tuesday and said 41-year-old Jamel Chapman punched her in the face several times and choked her into unconsciousness after an argument in a hotel room on South College Avenue, Newark police said.
Chapman, whom the woman said she knows, also allegedly held a razor blade to the victim's throat, causing a minor cut.
Chapman left before police arrived.
Police describe him as black, 5-10, 155 pounds and bald, with a closely-trimmed goatee.
Anyone who knows where he is can call Newark police at (302) 366.7111.
Additional information can be provided to PO J. Almonte at (302) 366.7100 x. 3481 or jalmonte@newark.de.us.