With candidates announcing their 2024 campaigns for elected office nationwide and here in Delaware, what is Wilmington's mayor thinking about his future plans?
Mike Purzycki, who's serving in his second term as mayor, told WDEL: "You know, I want to do this. I really do. I'll be 78 this year. That's worth considering, for me any way. But I'm more inclined to run right now than not to run."
Purzycki says he has, of late, been writing down the accomplishments of his administration over the past six and a half years and feels the list is an impressive one.
The Democrat was first elected to the office in 2016 and won again in 2020. Wilmington mayors are eligible to serve three consecutive terms.