Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is recovering after undergoing emergency heart bypass surgery Wednesday.
Purzycki had the procedure done at ChristianaCare Hospital after a recent annual physical, and subsequent testing, revealed a blockage of his coronary arteries.
Officials said the surgery began at around 7:30 a.m. and lasted into the early afternoon on December 30, 2020.
Chief of Staff Tanya Washington said Purzycki will remain in charge of the city from his hospital bed, and then home, during recovery, but current outgoing City Council President Hanifa Shabazz was made aware in case of an emergency.
Purzycki is 75-years-old and is expected to be sworn in for a second term on Tuesday, January 5. That will be done virtually, either from his home or the hospital, if needed.