Close to 200 new jobs are expected to come to Wilmington, as a local meat producer is expanding to the city's 7th Street peninsula.
New B&M Meats manufactures beef and chicken steak sandwiches at its current facility in Southbridge. The company says they're the longest continually run Philly steak company in the U.S.
The company currently employs almost 100 people. They expect to add another 190 over the next few years as the company builds an 18-million dollar, 80,000-square-foot production facility on East 7th Street.
“As one of the largest Philly steak manufacturers in the country, we're excited to grow our presence in the rapidly growing and vibrant Wilmington community,” said Steve Realbuto, president. “With a strong pool of talent, supportive local and state government, and proximity to critical transportation routes, Delaware is a great place for a manufacturing company to do business.”
Delaware Prosperity Partnership – Delaware’s nonprofit public-private economic development organization – is providing 1.1-million dollars in grant money to support the company's expansion.
“I want to thank B&M Meats for their commitment to our state and choosing to expand their production in the City of Wilmington,” said Governor John Carney. “These new jobs will support Delaware workers and their families. This announcement once again proves that Delaware is a great place for companies to grow.”
“We are very excited to welcome New B&M Meats to Wilmington as the company expands to the Seventh Street Peninsula, producing nearly 200 new jobs in the coming years,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. “Together with Light Action Production’s new multi-million-dollar sound stage and the new CP Furniture factory, B&M Meats will augment the Seventh Street Peninsula’s unique blend of business park and historic cultural amenities. My thanks to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership as well as Jeff Flynn and his team in Wilmington’s Office of Economic Development for helping to see this project through to fruition. It is just one more example of how Wilmington is on the move, continuing to attract new businesses, jobs, and residents to all parts of our city.”
Construction is expected to begin next year, with plans to open in late 2023 or early '24.