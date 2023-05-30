People sitting and walking along Delaware Avenue in Wilmington commended members of the armed forces tonight.
The Wilmington Memorial Day parade recognizes soldiers that died while serving, while also commending those that came home.
Chaplain David Murphy has officiated quite a few funerals for those that served.
"It's very unique," says Murphy about being a priest for a military funeral in comparison to a civilian funeral.
He is surrounded by grief often, something that can be a bit difficult to grapple with.
"The grief I've experienced through the military is truly unique-- it cuts very deep," Murphy says.
While Murphy lived to tell his tales, he also recognizes that there are ways that he can take care of himself, mentally and physically, something that has proven to be difficult for many soldiers that have come home.
He seeks and gives support to his fellow soldiers and clergy, while also having help from his family.
"We all take care of each other and are there to be with each other," says Murphy about his friends who have also served.
After seventeen years, Wilmington resident Fontayne Fox says that she still loves the Wilmington Memorial Day parade as much as the first time she saw it, even getting a bit emotional.
"It makes me cry every year," says Fox. "It's just so heartfelt and touching."
Christine Moritz and her daughter Phoebe watched the parade with Fox, which was something they've been looking forward to.
"We're here to honor our nation's fallen service members, and beyond that, it's a wonderful Wilmington tradition to get together with your neighbors and honor those who've fallen," the mother says.
Nine year old Phoebe Moritz informed me that the parade was the reason why her mom would like a front porch on their home.
The parade has been bringing families together for 156 years-- the kids, the neighbors, the dogs, you name it-- they're all there, enjoying the festivities while honoring the sacrifices made to get them here.