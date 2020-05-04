A 27-year-old Wilmington man died following a motorcycle crash as he entered I-95 from the city Monday morning, and fell more than five stories off the roadway.
According to Delaware State Police, the victim was traveling on a Yamaha R6 from MLK Jr. Boulevard onto I-95 around 11:20 a.m. on May 4, 2020, when he veered left off a sharp right curve at the exit, striking a concrete barrier.
The operator was ejected from the vehicle and thrown over the barrier, coming to rest on a surface parking lot approximately 50 feet below the elevated roadway.
Identification of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.