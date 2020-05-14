A 24-year-old Wilmington motorcyclist died in a collision with a car that turned in front of him outside Newport Wednesday night, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
Authorities said the victim was traveling along West Newport Pike on a Honda motorcycle around 8 p.m. on May 13, 2020, when a Saturn Ion being operated by a 66-year-old Newport man attempted to turn onto Westmont Avenue, directly in the path of the oncoming motorcycle.
The bike struck the car, and the motorcycle operator was ejected. He was pronounced dead enroute to the hospital.
The Saturn operator was properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.