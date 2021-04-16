A man has been charged in a shooting that occurred exactly one month ago in Wilmington.
Police arrested Treasure Parsons, 21, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demier Chambers, 28, of Newark.
Police said Parsons shot and killed Chambers on the 700 block of North Washington Street in the city's Quaker Hill neighborhood at 8:34 p.m. on March 16, 2021.
Parsons faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and conspiracy. He was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on more than $2 million cash-only bail.