If Friday afternoon felt like summer to you, you're right. Wilmington shattered its daily record high with its warmest day since early September.
The thermometer at the New Castle Airport reached 83 degrees, easily eclipsing a 77-degree day on March 26, 1921.
It also just missed Wilmington's record for warmest March day on record, which is 86 set on March 21, 1948 and March 30, 1998. The average high in Wilmington doesn't hit 83 degrees until June 19.
Delaware's other official climate site in Georgetown also smashed its record from 1921, with an 85 degree mark besting the previous 78. Georgetown's March record is 88.
The push of warm air, and strong winds, came ahead of a cold front associated with a low pressure system crossing the Great Lakes, according to the National Weather Service.
That low should race off to the northeast late Friday into Saturday, calming the winds, and allowing a high pressure to the south to create a comfortable Saturday with highs around 70.
Another low should reach the Great Lakes on Sunday, but this time the front is expected to have more moisture, as a rainy day, with possibly a thunderstorm expected. It still should be close to 70 degrees despite the rain.
Sunny skies are expected to return for Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures much closer to normal in the upper 50s, according to the NWS.