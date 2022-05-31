A dispute over sewage that wallowed for nearly two decades between the city of Wilmington and New Castle County has been resolved.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki swapped signatures on a 10-year agreement between the two entities for treatment of the county's sewage at the city's wastewater treatment plant.
The pair said it was common ground that previous administrations from both governments failed to find.
"These two governments have not gotten together and worked out a cooperative agreement," said Purzycki. "It's not easy, it's a difficult thing to do, it's a very complex agreement, but credit to [staffs from both governments], they all worked through this."
"It only works if we all work together and collaborate," said Meyer. "Your sewer system will run more seamlessly, more efficiently, more cost efficiently for years and years to come."
In a joint statement the mayor and county executive said all things considered, the agreement represents a fair allocation of costs and responsibilities between the governments and should pass the test of time preventing further disputes.
The new contract sets a date of no later than January 1, 2031, for the governments to begin discussing a new contract.
The agreement also establishes a Wastewater Treatment Committee comprised of city and county government representatives who will meet regularly to share information regarding wastewater system operations, planning, capital expenditures, finances, and regulatory compliance.
County officials said there will be no changes to sewer rates as a result of the agreement.