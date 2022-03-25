"I'm probably going to struggle through some of this conversation," said Atnre Alleyne Thursday. "It's been a beautiful year, and I want to make sure people see the other side, right? Because when we see there has been war and devastation other places, you can kind of have a lasting image of that in your mind. And for you guys who don't know, Ukraine, it's beautiful. It's a beautiful place."
Alleyne and his wife, Tatiana Poladko, met at Rutgers-Camden in 2005 and lived most recently in Wilmington. But Poladko couldn't remain a permanent United States resident until she'd met a requirement of her visa requiring her to return to her home country of Ukraine for two years.
It was a trip delayed several times, between Poladko pursuing a doctorate in sociology at Temple University and Alleyne pursuing a masters in political science and international relations at the University of Delaware, their co-founding of the underserved minority-focused TeenSHARP organization, and then starting a family here.
Ultimately, COVID-19 further delayed a return trip home for Poladko, but the pair and their children--2-year-old Taras, 3-year-old Nazariy, and 7-year-old Zoryana--finally moved to Ukraine in January 2021. They lived enjoyable, normal lives for a year in a village 15 miles from Kyiv, continuing their oversight of TeenSHARP remotely and taking care of Tatiana's live-in 81-year-old father.
Then Russia invaded.
"On this day, basically a month ago, I woke up out of bed at 5 a.m. to the sound of bomb blasts, and it was horrifying," he told a virtual room of panel attendees. "You thought it was a nightmare--and it's the kind of nightmare that's been lasting."
He described their harrowing week-long flight from the war. Without a car of their own, they all six piled into the small Volkswagen Passat belonging to a woman and her young daughter, a child who went to the same school as their own. Later, after several miles of walking, rides from kind strangers, bus exchanges and free train trips, they were able to cross the border into Poland and reach Warsaw.
The most significant thing they saw during their journey was the number of Ukrainians taking up arms against an invading foreign threat "bombing indiscriminately." Alleyne and Poladko have spent their time since leaving the country raising money to support it. They say they've been able to raise $20,000 so far, distributing $12,000 already, but it goes quickly.
"One of the things people don't really think about, especially in the States, is a lot of people are just buying for territorial defense, piece-by-piece," lleyne said. "'Oh, we need goggles, we need this, we need that.' It's not like they all have that. While the military might have some things, all these territorial defenses that are keeping [Russian] forces away from where I live, for example, they're fighting on those fronts and I'm seeing folks just raise money--'We need $1,000 for a bulletproof vest and a helmet'--and they're just doing that over and over again."
And while those territorial defenses need to be supplied, Poladko said the Ukrainian military is also unlike anything Americans might be used to. They are small, outgunned, and underfunded. Pressuring legislators and elected leaders and giving to organizations that directly provide aid to the Ukrainian military is one of the best ways to help, she said, because the wellbeing of Ukraine's soldiers directly influences the wellbeing of its citizens.
"I suppose it is very hard to an American mind, to understand what it means to have a military that has minimal funding," she said. "There could be a bias to give to survival, to humanitarian aid at this point. And what I want to emphasize here is that humanitarian ability to save lives of the civilians is directly related to the ability to save lives of our Army men. We have very few of them. We lose, in terms of count-to-count, on every point to Russians...Where they send out 50 planes in the air, we have five. That's five pilots who are supposed to defend the ground the best they can."
Poladko said it can overwhelm her sometimes, reflecting on how significant she thought their initial $12,000 was and discovering it would only go to providing protective equipment for about a dozen men.
"When he told me that it's $1000 bucks per person, I fell out of a chair. Here we are, thinking we're doing something of significance," she said. "What is 12 men going to do in the scope of things?"
As they've been in a perpetual state of shock as they've watched everything they held sacred--from women's shelters to orphanages to hospitals--attacked by Russian force, Poladko fears this public support might start to waiver if only due to distance.
"Keep the pressure, folks. Please. We are very, very concerned here. I know lots of Ukrainian officials are very concerned that...our pleas for help, in some ways have been met, but in many ways have been lagging--like, really lagging--and each day we've been losing advantage and people most importantly, and critical infrastructure because of those political debates and uncertainties," she said. "We are one month in and I know the way media works; it's going to start to lose appetite for covering this. And it's gonna become just one of those ongoing conflicts which we have around the world. Ukraine is not a country with a tremendous GDP. We have lost, so far, over $500 billion in infrastructure, this is just the loss of war...Our economists are projecting what has been the loss, over time, in investments and so on--our companies that are working right now at 70% capacity--for a country that is such a budding, growing economy and democracy, this is lethal."
A message Alleyne hopes is enough to inspire others to give voluminously, regularly, and quickly.
"A lot of places that are collecting things and trying to get them there. Do you have local groups that are trying to do that, that are credible? Support those," he said. I think the piece here to really think about is, like, the urgency of all of this, right? That's the part that I think is missing in philanthropy and humanitarian support, and that we're trying to address with what we're doing. Because even with us as we're raising money, we've got to get the money out very quickly, everything is evolving so quickly with this."
While Alleyne and Poladko are raising money themselves through a grassroots effort, they also directed people to a few organizations they support, including Misto Dobra, and international center for women and children, fondgromady.org, for displaced people, and P4EC.org.