A former Wilmington Police officer whose violent arrest of a suspect was caught on surveillance footage from inside a city convenience store and ultimately went viral on social media has been indicted by the Delaware Department of Justice, the office announced Monday.
According to Attorney General Kathy Jennings, 27-year-old Samuel Waters was involved not just in the widely publicized September 21, 2021, incident, during which he is seen on video slamming an alleged suspect into a plexiglass window several times, causing injury, but also a second incident just nine days prior which officials with the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust (DCRPT) discovered during the course of their investigation into the viral incident.
"The evidence in this case shows a clear and disturbing pattern of violence and deception," said Jennings. "The defendant repeatedly abused a position of trust and authority and then subsequently lied about it. We don’t tolerate this kind of misconduct by anyone—let alone from someone who swore an oath to protect his community—and we will prosecute his crimes to the fullest extent of the law."
A DCRPT investigation found Waters had failed to turn on his body-worn camera during the exchange on the 21st, something investigators said they found he would regularly fail to do, but that he'd lied on official documentation about the incident, authorities said.
During their investigation into the incident caught on video, the DOJ says Waters was found to have used excessive force previously when he'd used his nightstick to repeatedly apply downward pressure on a victim's neck, pushing their face into the back of a vehicle, also causing injury.
Waters has been charged with the felonies first-degree tampering with public records and second-degree perjury, as well as the misdemeanors three counts third-degree assault, two counts official misconduct, and falsifying a business record.
The charges carry a potential maximum sentence of 13 years in prison if he's found guilty.
You can read the entire complaint here: