Wilmington officials Thursday declared the city's police department already adheres to the "8 Can't Wait" demands made by protesters around the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.
According to Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, in a joint statement issued with Chief Robert Tracy, the Wilmington Police Department's Use of Force policy was released for public review while announcing $800,000 would be made available in city funds to assist with implementing various reforms to the criminal justice infrastructure within the city, including the use of body cameras "without delay."
They said, in an effort to create greater transparency and an environment of "cooperation between city police officers and residents," an ongoing process for public review of policing policies was being initiated.
A redacted version of the Use of Force policy was made available:
“Wilmington has heard the voices calling for change and reform,” Purzycki said. “The massive worldwide movement to eliminate egregious police actions against people of color will continue until there is more respect and understanding for each other through policies and actions that produce racial justice. No person of color should ever have to fear a police officer or expect anything but equal treatment and justice. Wilmington’s policing policies are open for review, and while we have already implemented widely accepted policing standards, we will continue to make additional changes as needed.”
Officials also detailed how their policies already overlap with the 8 Can't Wait demands issued calling for revisions to "irresponsible and deadly policing practices," found below:
- Ban chokeholds and strangleholds – Under the WPD Use of Force Policy, these are considered deadly force and are prohibited.
- Require de-escalation – WPD policy requires de-escalation, and officers are given extensive training on these tactics in keeping with best-practice standards in the law enforcement profession.
- Require warning before shooting – The use of force continuum in WPD policy includes verbal commands and warnings.
- Require that police exhaust all alternatives before shooting – WPD use of force policy includes a continuum that requires use of force proportionate to the actions of a suspect and requires exhausting all alternatives prior to discharging a firearm.
- Duty to intervene – WPD policy requires officers to intervene if they observe excessive use of force by another officer, even if those other officers are not involved in the incident.
- Ban shooting at moving vehicles – WPD policy includes this prohibition, except when a vehicle is being used as a deadly force instrument by a suspect.
- Require use of force continuum – WPD policy includes a use of force continuum for which all officers are trained.
- Require comprehensive reporting – WPD policy includes a robust reporting and review process following use of force, which includes an investigation by supervisors and the Office of Professional Standards.