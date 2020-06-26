Wilmington officials announced Friday the details for summer recreation programs, and the opening of city pools.
Swimming pools will open on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, through Saturday, August 8. Those pools are:
- Eden Park Pool - New Castle Avenue
- Foster Brown Pool - 7th and Lombard streets
- Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center - 26th Street and Speakman Place
- William “Hicks” Anderson Center - 5th and Madison streets
Pools have been provided masks and sanitizer for the public, and a dedicated staff member at each location will be responsible for cleaning and sanitizing according to state guidelines. Additionally, pool access will follow Phase restrictions set by the governor, and currently facilities will restrict access to 60% capacity.
As for recreational programs, basketball hoops will be restored after they were removed to ensure social distancing. Other Phase II programs to be reinstated will be:
Wednesday Night Track and Field - Mount Pleasant High School - July 1st; 8th; 15th; 22nd and 29th. All meets will begin at 5:45 p.m. and run until 8:15 p.m.
Men’s Softball - Kingswood I and Kingswood III, 23rd and Bowers streets; Brown-Burton Winchester Park, North Locust and East 23rd streets - July 6th through September 8th
Late Afternoon/Early Evening Park Programming - Kosciusko Park, South Broom and Maple streets; Haynes Park, West 30th Street and Miller Road - Operates Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., from July 6th through August 6th
Approximately 250 young Wilmingtonians, between the ages of 14 and 21, will be employed through the Youth Career Development Program this year as well, officials said. Of those, 50 will be placed in internships, and 200 will follow the workforce track.
Free nutritious meals will be provided June 29th through August 28th via the Summer Food Distribution Program, served on a first-come, first-served basis. The meals include five breakfasts and lunches to children in low-income households, and will be distributed at the locations detailed in this link.
Officials said any program or service offered by the city which results in COIVD-related health concerns for participants or staff will be halted immediately for review.