Wilmington may soon be getting its own pop-up COVID-19 testing sites, it was announced during a virtual town hall Wednesday evening.
"What we want to be able to do with the hospitals is bring the hospitals to the community, to partner to offer what we call our pop-up sites," said former Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Rita Landgraf. "These pop-up sites aren't necessarily stationary. But frequently they may occur in a common location to be able to actually screen to see what type of viral activity may be occurring, and then to even test for those who may have symptoms of COVID-19 across our city. What's really important, along with the screening and the testing, is to also provide education in how do we keep each other safe during this critical time."
As part of this initiative, on:
- Thursday, May 7th, Foreman Mills at 4411 North Market Street, will have drive-through testing hosted from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Monday, May 11, Ezion Church at 800 North Walnut Street will be hosting drive-through testing from noon to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 12, Wiliam Hicks Community Center at 501 North Madison Street will be hosting walk-up testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 20, Judy Johnson Park at North Dupont and West 3rd streets, will have walk-up testing hosted from noon to 2 p.m.
Other ongoing, semi-permanent COVID-19 testing sites--which require an appointment--are hosted at the Latin American Community Center Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Kingswood Community Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington city officials, after weeks of hosting digital city council meetings themselves and of Governor John Carney's bi-weekly press conferences providing COVID-19 updates, invited city residents to their own virtual town hall Wednesday night.
"As the state's largest city, you need to be aware of how [the conditions of the pandemic] affects our city," said City Council President Hanifa Shabazz. "And more importantly, what we can and cannot do under the State of Emergency, and what we know and do not know."
The town hall was hosted by Shabazz, Mayor Mike Purzycki, Landgraf, community advocate Haneef Salaam, and city Councilman Chris Johnson. Much of the first half of the meeting as spent ensuring residents officials were aware of the needs that would exist in the city as it dug its way out of the pandemic, while also realistically adjusting expectations about what was to come.
"The pandemic, as it has been called, has changed life for all of us," Purzycki said. "All the assumptions we've made in the past no longer apply, where our health and our financial security is concerned. Our city government is no exception. Revenues are going to be much less this year than originally projected and services may well be impacted. But you should all know that we have been working diligently over the past several months to craft a plan that will get us through the next several years--in fact, that's as long as this takes. Over the past three years, we have budgeted carefully and restrained spending, which has resulted in a healthy Budget Stabilization Fund on top of over $60 million in our Budget Reserve Fund. This will allow us to get through this year without deep budget cuts. Unless the economic future darkens even more, we ought to be able to manage our financial affairs effectively over the next few years."
Pointing out the awareness of the digital divide affecting many a significant portion of Wilmington's youth, and the likely disappearance of many summer camps, Shabazz said innovative options to continue mentoring and tutoring would be a necessity as the city acquires government funding.
"Sadly, a light has been shined on the newest structural, economic, and educational inequities that exist in our country for decades," she said. "And as the data is clear from COVID-19 effects, the black and brown communities [are] hit the hardest. There's an urgent need to work collectively, collaboratively to make sure that information and resources are shared directly and as equitably as possible throughout the city...These inequities require the passing of legislation and policies that may result in population behavior changes, and not just programmatic action which disappears with funding runs out."
Due to the "unprecedented" nature of the COVID-19 crisis, Johnson spoke to the fact that a team approach will be most beneficial for everyone--"we each can't be in our own silos"--and stressed officials would be focused on keeping residents in homes once the dust begins to settle.
"Our action plan is to provide both aid to renters and also homeowners," he said. "Obviously the homeless population also is a focus of ours...Right now there is an eviction freeze because of the State of Emergency. Governor Carney has stepped up right away to make that apparent that evictions can't happen now--but we still will have a looming crisis, because the bills continue to accrue with [both renters and homeowners]. So as a city Working Group, we're working on finding the solutions and not just kicking the can down the road, but finding a way so that folks can be made whole again, whether that's direct payments to landlords, or some kind of other creative resources, we have to have a way so that there's not a huge bill due at the end of this crisis."
Wilmington residents were encouraged to contact Delaware's 211 helpline to express the needs they see in the places they live, as that will help the city develop a plan of action for working its way out of the crisis.
"We really need to do a clear assessment of the community. We need to get in touch with the community, and see what exactly does the community say it needs, before we began to plan and find ways to be able to provide resources," Salaam said. "What I'm really asking our residents to do is stay informed. Get involved. And, you know, only take if you need...We are finding ways to provide resources for everybody in need. But if all good, then you good. Please do not use some of these valuable resources if unnecessary. But if you need the resources, please, please call 211, reach out to your city council person, identify the resources that are within your community, step up, get involved, stay informed, and most importantly, stay safe and stay healthy."
Purzycki offered optimism and hope for the residents of Wilmington:
"I want to reassure residents, as has been said many times by people throughout our country, that we're going to get through this," Purzycki said. "And especially here in Wilmington, because we have people...who care deeply for one another, working together on your behalf."